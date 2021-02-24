Jay-Z, Pete Buttigieg to Attend Harry Belafonte’s Virtual Birthday

Jay-Z, Tiffany Haddish, Usher, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charlamagne Tha God, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Susan Sarandon and Pete Buttigieg are the most recent company introduced to seem at “The Gathering of Harry,” a shock digital get together for Harry Belafonte’s 94th birthday. The occasion will air dwell on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Belafonte’s relations, pals, artists, athletes, elected officers and activists will assist honor his legacy with dwell performances, video tributes and testimonials. Jay-Z will even be accepting The Gatekeeper of Fact Award for his assist to organizers on the frontlines throughout the present political local weather and his inspiration to a number of generations.

Beforehand introduced company embody Frequent, Danny Glover, Chuck D, Bernie and Jane Sanders, Stacey Abrams, Aloe Blacc, Tamika D. Mallory, Rev. Al Sharpton, Aja Monet, Mysonne The Normal, Diane Nash, Carmen Perez-Jordan, DJ Carisma and Bryan Stevenson.

The occasion will profit the nonprofit group The Gathering for Justice, which Belafonte began in 2005 after seeing a information report of a 5-year-old Black woman being handcuffed and arrested in her Florida classroom for “being unruly.” The group’s mission is to construct a motion to finish baby incarceration whereas working to get rid of the racial inequities that permeate the justice system.

President and CEO Carmen Perez-Jordan has led the group since 2010. Dannese Mapanda serves because the chief working officer, whereas Jasmine Dellafosse is the senior regional organizer. Kristine Arroyo is this system administrator and workplace supervisor, and Luis Jonathan Hernandez is the nationwide director of youth campaigns and management.

The digital occasion is sponsored partly by Frontline Options, the Hope and Robert F. Smith Household, and the Nationwide Basketball Participant Affiliation Basis. Tickets can be found right here.