Jay-Z Pushes Back at Critics of NFL Deal on New Jay Electronica Song ‘Flux Capacitor’ (Listen)

Many have been shocked final summer time when Jay-Z unexpectedly introduced that his Roc Nation firm had struck an leisure and social-awareness marketing campaign with the NFL. In any case, the rapper-mogul had harshly criticized the NFL over its remedy of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose controversial symbolic kneeling through the Nationwide Anthem to protest racial inequality within the U.S. has basically seen him drummed out of the league.

Jay was defensive in regards to the partnership at a press convention with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell final August. When requested about Kaepernick, he mentioned they’d spoken however declined to disclose particulars, as a substitute deflecting, “I feel that we neglect that Colin’s entire factor was to convey consideration to social injustice so in that case it is a success — that is the following factor. There’s two components of protest: the protest, after which there’s an organization or particular person saying ‘I hear you, what can we do subsequent?’ For me it’s about actionable objects, what are we gonna do about it? We get caught on Colin not having a job, what I’m saying? And that is greater than that.

“I assist any protest that’s efficient,” he continued. “I’m into motion, I’m into actual work — I’m not into the way it seems to be from the surface. If protesting on the sector is the simplest method, then protest on the sector. However in case you have a automobile that may encourage change and communicate to the plenty at the identical time, it’s arduous to steal the narrative away.”

Jay addressed criticism extra immediately on “Flux Capacitor,” a music on Jay Electronica’s album launched at present on which the Roc Nation founder makes a visitor look. On it, he raps:

“Why would I promote out? I’m already wealthy, don’t make no sense/

Obtained extra money than Goodell, a complete NFL bench/

Did it one-handed like Odell, handcuffed to a jail/

I’d’ve stayed on the sideline if they may’ve tackled that sh— themselves.”

He mainly concludes that verse with a light menace that, amusingly, incorporates Kanye West.

“You backstabbers gon’ flip me again to the outdated Jay/

He’s not who you wanna see, he’s not as candy because the outdated Ye.”

If Jay’s verses appear to be coming curiously late after the controversy, nicely, Jay Electronica’s most up-to-date launch earlier than the album that dropped at present was a 2007 mixtape; he signed with Roc Nation in 2010.

Regardless of one’s opinion of the NFL-Roc Nation deal, it unquestionably eliminated quite a bit of the strain from the NFL and made for a halftime present starring Jennifer Lopez and Roc Nation shopper Shakira that was extensively praised, significantly in contrast with the lackluster present of the earlier 12 months, when Kaepernick-fueled criticism of the league was at its peak.