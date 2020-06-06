Jay-Z Sends Private Jet to Ahmaud Arbery’s Lawyers for Court Hearing – Variety

Blerim Elmazi and S. Lee Merritt — attorneys representing Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot whereas jogging in February — discovered themselves discovered themselves with out transportation on June four after they wanted to attend a courtroom listening to in Brunswick, Ga. Fortunately, rapper Jay-Z was there to assist.

Elmazi revealed on Instagram that he and Merritt obtained a name at 1 a.m. from Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s leisure company, who allowed them to use their non-public aircraft.

“At 1 am we began dropping hope until we bought a name from Jay Z’s individuals at Roc Nation who chartered a flight for us to attend this listening to with the household of Ahmaud Arbery,” Elmazi wrote in an Instagram submit. “Grateful for their assist.”

Merritt additionally shared his gratitude on Instagram. “If you completely have to be in Court to stand along with your consumer and righteous protestors for justice… Jay Z sends his non-public jet,” he wrote on Instagram.

Certain sufficient, the 2 attorneys made it to the listening to on time and had been ready to stand with Arbery’s household as particulars of his homicide had been laid out earlier than the courtroom.

Arbery was fatally shot on Feb. 23 whereas jogging in a Georgia neighborhood by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael. Arbery’s demise was dominated a murder by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and each Gregory and Travis, in addition to William Bryan, who filmed the killing, have been charged with homicide.

At Thursday’s listening to, new info was added to the case when Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Richard Dial testified that Travis, who fired the three pictures that killed Arbery, used a racial slur as Arbery was dying. On the finish of the listening to, it was decided that each one three males will stay in police custody.