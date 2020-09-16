Jaya Bachchan defended Bollywood in Parliament, Shiv Sena was happy – wrote this in the face

Mumbai: During the last monsoon session in Parliament, the issue of Bollywood, drugs and Sushant Singh Rajput were heard in the House. During this time, Ravi Kishan called the Bollywood industry a gutter. Ravikishan also raised the issue of drugs and Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood. Reacting to this, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan targeted Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut in gestures and defended the Bollywood industry. During this, Jaya Bachchan even said that some people make holes in the plate they eat. The Shiv Sena seems quite happy on this statement. Also Read – Mirchi hit China by Rajnath Singh’s statement, said – India will have problems in winter

In his mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena wrote praising Jaya Bachchan – She is known for speaking her truth and truth, people who got name-fame in the industry today are calling it a gutter. I do not agree with this. It was further written that no one would say that cinematography is pure like Ganga water, but no one will say that cinematography is a gutter. Some people make holes in the plate they eat. In such a situation, those people have been given a befitting reply by Jaya Bachchan. He is famous for his impatience.

It was further written in the face – Jaya Bachchan always speaks openly on social and political issues. She never hides her thoughts. In such a situation, the film industry has come to a bad name, so many people are sitting close to the tongue. It seems as if living in the shadow of terrorism. But in such an environment, Jaya Bachchan again gave her response and she spoke openly.

Shiv Sena wrote that the work of films is currently going on. In such a situation, efforts are being made to divert people’s attention from important issues, and Bollywood is being maligned. Cinematography does not mean some Bollywood actors or actresses. Some people are making hateful statements about Bollywood, as if in the film world, from technicians to actors, they consume all the drugs and they spend 24 hours a day drinking Chillam Ganj.