Jaya Bachchan, who was angry with Ravi Kishan for raising the issue of drugs in Bollywood, said- ‘Some people make holes in the plate they eat’

September 15, 2020
After the Lok Sabha (Lok Sabha), the issue of drugs in Bollywood has also come up in the Rajya Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan said that people of the entertainment world are being instigated through social media. People who have made a name in the industry have called it a drain. I completely disagree with this. I hope the government tells such people not to use such language. ‘ Also Read – Anubhav Sinha targeted Ravi Kishan, said – By doing an orgy on Bhojpuri’s chest …

Jaya Bachchan also expressed displeasure at the Lok Sabha on Monday raising the issue of drugs in Bollywood. Jaya Bachchan said without taking any name that some people are ‘making holes in the plate they eat’. Jaya said that the entire film industry cannot be maligned for a few people. Please tell that Lok Sabha MP and actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur raised the issue of drugs consumption in Bollywood on the first day of the session.

Ravi Kishan had said, ‘The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is increasing. He said, ‘Drug addiction is also in the film industry. Many people have been caught. NCB is doing a great job. I urge the central government to take strict action to arrest the culprits soon, to punish them and to end the conspiracy of the neighboring countries. ‘

He further said that conspiracies are being hatched to ruin the youth of the country. Our neighbors are contributing to this. Drug smuggling is done every year from Pakistan and China. It is brought to India through Punjab and Nepal. ‘

Explain that the narcotic control bureau, or NCB, is investigating the drugs connection in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. With this, the NCB has arrested several members, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty.

(Input: ANI)

