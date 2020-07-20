Jayakant Vajpayee used to look after Vikas Dubey’s money, police arrested

Lucknow: In Bikeru village of Kanpur, 8 policemen were brutally murdered by Vikas Dubey and his associates. Meanwhile, the entire gang is over. But the police has now arrested Jayakant Vajpayee, who made Vikas Dubey’s black money white. Jayakant used to keep the entire amount of development accountable. At the same time, Jayakant was also responsible for investing his money and running on interest. Also Read – Rahul Tiwari, the man who sowed the seeds of the end of Vikas Dubey, returned home, said – He vowed not to kill me with the Ganges water

In this regard, Jayakant and his partner Prashant Shukla were also involved in the murder of policemen in Kanpur. Both of these had helped Vikas Dubey. Vikas Dubey had called Jayakant and Prashant to Bikeru village and the policemen were killed in an encounter on the night of 3 July. Police said that Jayakant had given Rs 2 lakh and 25 cartridges to Vikas Dubey. Also Read – Vikas Dubey encounter: UP government to present status report, Supreme Court to hear hearing on July 20

#VikasDubey‘S aide Jaykant Vajpayee & the latter’s friend Prashant Shukla arrested for their involvement in #KanpurEncounter where eight Police personnel had lost their lives. FIR registered against them under multiple sections of the IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act and Arms Act. Also Read – Kanpur Encounter: AK-47 found in Vikas Dubey’s house, arrested with Gurga Insas rifle – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2020

Please tell that Jayakant used to keep account of all the money of Vikas Dubey. Before demonetisation, Vikas Dubey gave 6 crore rupees to Jayakant to invest in the market and run on interest. Jayakant is the only person through whom the matter of investing black money of Vikas Dubey was exposed abroad. Please tell that Jayakant also has a lot of assets in Lucknow and Kanpur.