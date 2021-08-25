Jayam Ravi Wraps Up “Ponniyin Selvan” For Each Phase 1 And a couple of

Jayam Ravi has finished taking pictures for his parts in Mani Ratnam‘s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan (each first and 2nd section). He performs the titular function PS aka Arulmozhi Varman Rajaraja within the movie.

The movie is an adaptation of the five-part Tamil novel written by way of Kalki Krishnamurthy. Ponniyin Selvan Phase 1 (PS 1) is slated to be launched on 2022. The movie used to be bankrolled by way of Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. Except Jayam Ravi, Ponniyin Selvan PS includes a bunch of stars that incorporates Vikram, Amitabh Bachchan, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R.Parthiepan, Mohan Babu, and lots of.

