Jaypee Infratech Sheds 4% After Reporting Rs 491 Crore Loss In March Quarter

Proportion worth of Jaypee Infratech declined greater than 4 according to cent on Wednesday, June 23, an afternoon after the corporate introduced its January-March quarter effects for the monetary yr 2020-21. On Wednesday, Jaypee Infratech opened at the BSE at Rs 3.14, inching to an intra day top of Rs 3.14 and an intra day low of Rs 3.14, within the buying and selling consultation to this point. Jaypee Infratech – a part of the Jaypee Team, reported a web lack of Rs 491.60 crore on a consolidated foundation within the March quarter, in keeping with a regulatory submitting through the corporate to the inventory exchanges.

The corporate reported a web lack of Rs 940.53 crore within the corresponding quarter of the former fiscal. Jaypee Infratech’s gross sales declined 36.17 according to cent to Rs 244.59 crore within the fourth quarter of the monetary yr 2020-21, in comparison to Rs 383.18 crore within the year-ago length.

For all of the monetary yr, Jaypee Infratech reported a web lack of Rs 1,963.39 crore, in comparison to Rs 2,250.09 crore within the earlier fiscal. The corporate is below the company insolvency answer procedure (CIRP) below the Insolvency and Chapter Code.

At the NSE, Jaypee Infratech opened at Rs 3.25, registering an intra day low and high to the similar worth. It used to be closing buying and selling 4.41 according to cent decrease at Rs 3.25 at the NSE.

Stocks of Jaypee Infratech have been closing buying and selling 4.85 according to cent decrease at Rs 3.14 at the BSE.