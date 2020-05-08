Jazz Foundation Sets Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow for Benefit Webcast – Variety

The Jazz Foundation of America’s annual “Nice Evening in Harlem” profit on the Apollo in New York in April needed to be known as off after the pandemic broke out this 12 months. However the music charity is now aiming to convey a distinct form of nice evening to houses nationwide Could 14 with a web based profit, “#TheNewGig,” that will likely be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and have unique performances by Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow and different pop, blues and jazz stars.

The 2-hour webcast, which will likely be hosted on Relix’s YouTube web site for free, will solicit donations for assist the JFA’s COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund, arrange in March to complement the efforts the inspiration endeavors in year-round to assist musicians and their households in want with primary residing bills.

Together with Crow and Costello, different performers introduced to contribute contemporary performances for the present embody Jon Batiste, Robert Cray, Angelique Kidjo, Stanley Jordan, Milton Nascimento, Ivan Neville, Kim Wilson and Dee Dee Bridgewater,

Additionally making appearances are perennial JFA profit band chief Steve Jordan, Bootsy Collins, Jeffrey Wright, Danny Glover, Wayne Shorter, Bruce Willis, Rosie Perez, Michael Imperioli, Mark Ruffin and Steve Schirripa.

Moreover, the Jazz Foundation will likely be digging into its archives to current picks from some Apollo Theatre advantages the place the present did go on lately. Featured performers from these vaults embody Patti Smith, Brittany Howard, the Herbie Hancock Sextet, the Depend Basie Orchestra, a tribute to Sonny Rollins, and August Greene with Widespread and Karriem Riggins.

The webcast will initially air from 8-10 p.m. ET Could 14 on Relix’s YouTube, with a repeat displaying at 10. The present will then stay on-line for 24 hours. These wishing to make a donation throughout or after the printed can achieve this at www.jazzfoundation.org/covid19.

Jazz Foundation of America

“A whole group of artists who dwell gig to gig has gone from standstill to freefall, financially talking, however their music has continued to provide us solace and luxury in quarantine,” JFA government director Joe Petrucelli mentioned in an announcement. “Help for #TheNewGig and the COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund gives these musicians direct help and creates a way of solidarity and hope in a time of despair and uncertainty.”

This 12 months’s Apollo gala, which was to have featured particular tributes to Carlos Santana and Buddy Man final month, remains to be listed as postponed.