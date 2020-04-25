General News

Jazz funerals, normally a ‘celebration of life,’ are silenced: New Orleans grieves differently now

April 25, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Leisure

Depart a remark

Famed New Orleans jazz decide Ellis Marsalis Jr. was once buried this month, nonetheless there wasn’t a standard procession, nor a proper “birthday celebration of life.”



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment