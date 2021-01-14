Jazz Musician Jamie Cullum Signs With Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK

Ivor Novello-winning artist and songwriter Jamie Cullum has signed a worldwide publishing cope with Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK. It marks his return to the corporate after signing with EMI 18 years in the past, in response to an announcement.

The famous singer, jazz musician and BBC Radio 2 broadcaster has collaborated with the likes of Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar and Lang Lang, amongst others. He shared a Golden Globe nomination with Clint Eastwood for finest authentic music for 2008’s “Gran Torino.”

Cullum first got here on the scene in 2003, when his Grammy-nominated debut album, “Twentysomething,” turned the fastest-selling by a British jazz artist in historical past. His most up-to-date launch, 2020’s “The Pianoman,” was recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Highway. Fran Malyan of Sony/ATV Catalogue calls it “a masterpiece stuffed with brand-new songs that sound like requirements.”

“I’m so proud to have signed with Sony/ATV and to be rejoining a staff I first began working with in 2003 on the very starting of my skilled profession,” mentioned Cullum. “While I’ve had an extended and attention-grabbing journey as a songwriter, I do really feel like I’m coming into a brand new section within the physique of labor I’m creating. I do know and respect the staff at Sony/ATV and I’m excited to discover with them the chances of the place we will use my songs not solely inside my very own recorded output but additionally for different artists and in movie, theatre, laptop video games and past.”

Added Sony/ATV UK president and co-managing director David Ventura and co-managing director Tim Main: “Jamie is a category act in each manner — as a songwriter, a musician, a voice and as an individual. We’re completely thrilled that he has chosen to work with us on this thrilling subsequent section of his profession.”