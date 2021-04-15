JBJ95 Files Lawsuit To Terminate Contracts With Their Agency

JBJ95 has taken authorized motion in an try to terminate their contracts with their company, Star Highway Leisure.

On April 14, it was reported that JBJ95 had despatched a certification of contents requesting the termination of their contract with Star Highway Leisure in September of final yr.

JBJ95 claimed that Star Highway Leisure had not offered them with their very own supervisor for his or her promotions, forcing them to quickly rent an out-of-company supervisor each time they’d actions. The members additionally alleged that they needed to deal with their very own administration, from hiring their very own stylists to personally scheduling their appointments with hairstylists and make-up artists.

In accordance with JBJ95, Star Highway Leisure is presently embroiled in lawsuits over unpaid worker wages, in addition to unpaid charges to live performance organizers. As all the company’s staff have allegedly left the corporate, JBJ95 asserted that Star Highway Leisure is presently unable to assist or handle the group.

JBJ95 additionally said that their company had been promising for over three months to provide YouTube and TikTok content material for the duo, however confirmed no signal of following by. Subsequently, other than broadcasts on Naver’s V Dwell, the group has presently ceased all actions.

Lastly, JBJ95 alleged that Star Highway Leisure had not been clear about monetary issues. For example, they claimed that the monetary statements they acquired from the company had been incomplete and had unnoticed an advance cost from their album distributor.

When JBJ95 requested the corporate to treatment the scenario, Star Highway Leisure reportedly responded by requesting compensation for damages.

“We apologize for giving folks trigger for concern throughout this troublesome time when many individuals are struggling as a result of COVID-19,” said JBJ95. “We sincerely thank all of our followers, who made it potential for JBJ95 to exist and who’ve despatched us their love and assist, in addition to our employees, who’ve at all times been an enormous supply of energy for us. We hope that we will greet you as extra mature variations of ourselves sooner or later.”

In the meantime, Star Highway Leisure commented, “It’s actually regrettable that this type of lawsuit was filed when the corporate is in a troublesome scenario.” Responding to JBJ95’s particular claims, the company continued, “Whereas they didn’t have their very own particular supervisor answerable for them, there was at all times a supervisor within the company, and truly, due to the staff leaving the corporate, executives even stepped ahead to handle JBJ95’s schedule.”

“When one of many members was capturing a film, the movie studio ready [hair and makeup] employees, however the member turned them down and personally employed his personal employees,” said Star Highway Leisure. “The corporate paid for these bills, and we’ve got receipts.”

The company went on, “In regard to mentioning compensation for damages and penalties, it was one thing that was talked about between our authorized representatives after we acquired the certification of contents [requesting contract termination] from the JBJ95 members, within the strategy of sending proof that proved their claims false.”

“With a view to overcome this troublesome time for our company, we really booked gigs for JBJ95, however the members are literally those rejecting them,” claimed Star Highway Leisure. “It’s outrageous that they filed a lawsuit utilizing the excuse that the corporate is struggling [financially].”

JBJ95 is a duo consisting of Kenta and Kim Sang Gyun, who appeared collectively on Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2” in 2017. After selling collectively within the mission group JBJ, they formally made their debut as a everlasting duo in October 2018.

