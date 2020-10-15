General News

JBJ95 To Make October Comeback

October 15, 2020
1 Min Read

JBJ95 can be returning with new music quickly!

On October 14, OSEN reported that JBJ95 can be releasing a brand new album on October 28. The identical day, JBJ95’s confirmed the information by tweeting the report on their official Twitter.

This would be the duo’s first comeback in about 10 months because the launch of their digital single “ONLY ONE” in December final 12 months.

In August, Kenta launched his first solo tune “Mata Itsudemo Kaetteoide,” which interprets to “Come Again Once more Each time.” The duo additionally held their on-line fan assembly “RETRO : 95” this 12 months, and so they have been energetic on their official YouTube channel.

JBJ95’s comeback will mark their second debut anniversary, because the duo debuted on October 30, 2018.

Are you excited for JBJ95’s comeback?

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.