JBJ95 To Make October Comeback

JBJ95 can be returning with new music quickly!

On October 14, OSEN reported that JBJ95 can be releasing a brand new album on October 28. The identical day, JBJ95’s confirmed the information by tweeting the report on their official Twitter.

This would be the duo’s first comeback in about 10 months because the launch of their digital single “ONLY ONE” in December final 12 months.

In August, Kenta launched his first solo tune “Mata Itsudemo Kaetteoide,” which interprets to “Come Again Once more Each time.” The duo additionally held their on-line fan assembly “RETRO : 95” this 12 months, and so they have been energetic on their official YouTube channel.

JBJ95’s comeback will mark their second debut anniversary, because the duo debuted on October 30, 2018.

Are you excited for JBJ95’s comeback?

