JBJ95’s Kenta To Release Song Dedicated To His Late Mother

JBJ95’s Kenta can be releasing a tribute music for his mom.

On July 31, Star Highway Leisure said that Kenta could be releasing his first solo digital single, “Mata Itsudemo Kaetteoide,” which interprets to “Come Again Once more Each time.”

Kenta wrote this music as a response to a letter he acquired from his mom, who handed away from persistent sickness in March. The music additionally remembers the recollections that he made along with his mom as a toddler.

Kenta’s shut pal and singer-songwriter Sayaka produced the music, whereas TOYO, who produced JBJ95’s music “Milky Means,” was accountable for the association.

“Come Again Once more Each time” can be launched on August 7. It will likely be obtainable on varied music platforms worldwide.

