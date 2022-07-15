JC Chávez spoke on the verge of tears about his children’s addictions: “They go through very difficult times”

The Great Mexican Champion recalled his fight against addictions as part of his 60th birthday and regretted that his children were going through the same health situation that he suffered during his time as a professional (Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Julio Cesar Chavez established himself as one of the most relevant boxers in the history of world sport, although in the twilight of his career he had to deal with the drug addiction that afflicted him. In that sense, within the framework of his 60th birthday, he acknowledged having overcame the difficult road traveled despite having conquered glory, although he regretted, on the verge of tearsthat their children have the same disease.

During an interview with the media ESPN, the journalist Bernardo Osuna cataloged the former boxer as “an example to follow” for having overcome his addictions and asked his opinion about being considered in that way. Far from continuing with the spirit of the question, the Mexican Grand Champion recalled the toughest years of his career, as well as the affliction caused by the present of his children.

“It has been very difficult because I always struggled with my addiction. Unfortunately, mis children followed the patterns of their father and for me it has been very difficult. Having my son Julio in a recovery center is very sad for me. Whenever I talk about them I cry why I know that you are going through very sad and difficult timesbut I will always be there to help them, to save their lives”, he declared.

Julio César Chávez spoke about his children’s addictions (Photo: Instagram/@omarchavezzbu)

On the other hand, he celebrated being about to turn 13 without consuming any illegal drugs and reaffirmed his will to support Omar and Julio César Jr. so that they follow the same path. “I am celebrating these 60 years healthy. I am well physically and financially, ”she acknowledged.

Since his defeat against Saul Canelo Alvarez, in May 2017, Julio César Chávez Jr.’s career has suffered from various inconsistencies in their performance and results. The six fights he has engaged in have been accompanied by brief intervals of time in which he has been undergoing rehabilitation therapy to, supposedly, overcome the drug addiction problem that close relatives have attributed to him on several occasions.

In 2021, after falling to Anderson Silva on his father’s tribute card and the Macho Camacho, it was hospitalized for a few months. On the surface, the recovery had been satisfactory and He left to prepare his return to the ring in December, with an exhibition fight against David Zegarra at the Livestock Fair in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The Jr. rode for the last time in a ring against David “Pantera” Zegarra at the Culiacán Livestock Fair, Sinaloa (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

Although he was decorated by the judges with a disputed victory, the following months he was once again the protagonist of controversial statements on his social networks. It was so, in February 2022, his father chose to transfer him back to a rehabilitation clinic, where it has remained to this day. Months later, in June, the Mexican Grand Champion revealed what has been the progress of your child.

“Julio is in a recovery process, I already said it. My son is doing well, thank God. He’s going to get out of there, he’s going to come out recovered. I hope you get a ray of light and really get back on your way. Whether he fights or not, I don’t care, the only thing that matters to me is his life, that he recovers his family, his children, his wife (…) It will be very useful because I think this is going to be the good one”he remembered.

On the other hand, although Chávez González did not give details about the situation of his other son, Omar Chavez has continued with his sports career. The last time she rode the roped one, she did it to face Rafael Amarillas Ortizalthough he was the victim of a severe punishment and lost by unanimous decision of the judges.

