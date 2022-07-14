JC Chávez threw a dart at Floyd Myweather: “I would have hit him”

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Julio Cesar Chavez González is considered, by many experts and fans, as the best boxer in the history of Mexican sport. His qualities led him to impose conditions against the best exponents of his time and build a world record for the most fights won. In that sense, he considered that if he had been able to enfrentar a Floyd Maywetherwould have claimed the result of the fight because “I would have hit him.”

As part of his 60th birthday, the Mexican Grand Champion had a talk with the panel of Sports Center. In space, he was questioned about the rival he would have liked to face during the prime of his professional career. Not hesitate mentioned the name of Money Mayweatheralthough he was also sure of a hypothetical victory.

JC Chávez assured that in his best moment he could have surpassed Floyd Mayweather (Photos: Getty Images)

“I would have liked to face, in my best moment, Floyd Mayweather. I would have beaten him at 140 pounds because I would have run over him “, he claimed. He likewise recalled the rivalry of two fights that Money he argued with the Mexican José Luis Castillo, whom he considered a boxer with conditions similar to his. However, he clarified that:

“The he fought a boxer similar to me but, with all due respect, it was not Julio César Chávez, it was Joseph Louis Castillo. So, with all the respect I have for José Luis Castillo, he doesn’t have what I had. That push, that bending. I think I would have won him, perhaps, by unanimous decision “assured.

Julio César Chávez maintained an undefeated record of 89 wins and a draw until he faced Frankie Randall (Photo: [email protected])

The rival referred to by Chávez, also known by the alias of Siberian Yaquifaced Money on a couple of occasions throughout 2002. At that time, Castillo had expectations on their shoulders for being lightweight champion before facing the American. Nevertheless, lost his championship in the first fight and failed in the attempt to recover it in December of that year.

In case of having coincided in weight, a confrontation between Chavez and Mayweather could have taken place. The Mexican stood out as champion in super featherweight, lightweight and super lightweight, while the American also did so in welterweight and superwelterweight. According to the words of the native of Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, the brawl would have taken place in superlight.

The Mexican Grand Champion became the 140-pound monarch by the World Boxing Council (CMB) and May 13, 1989, precisely against Floyd’s uncle, that is, Roger Mayweather. Since then, he widely dominated the super lightweight division through 12 defenses in which he was even able to unify with the International Boxing Federation (IBF) belt. The only one capable of stopping it was Frankie Randal in 1994.

Floyd Mayweather was the fifth boxer in history who was able to retire without defeat (Gettyimages)

While, Floyd’s stint at 140 pounds was shorter. After beating Castillo and defending his belt twice, ventured into super light thanks to a fight against the Canadian Arturo Gatti in 2005. He did not make any defense and in 2006 he decided to move up to welterweight. Although his qualities as a boxer were outstanding, he did not enjoy the same hegemony that Chávez had in the division.

One of the arguments that Mayweather has stood out in his retirement to vindicate his legacy is his record undefeated 50-0. Although with this achievement he was able to join the list of five characters who managed to retire without knowing defeat, Chávez González managed to set a world record of 90 brawls without losing.

The Mexican and the American they coincided from 1996 to 2005when The Great Mexican Champion he retired, although the faces were never seen. At present it is difficult to state what would have been the result of a mutual confrontation, the truth is that both characters could write their names in gold letters in the history of boxing.

