JDU-BJP Latest News: JDU gets big blow, 6 MLAs joined BJP

JDU-BJP Latest News from Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar: The party has suffered a major setback in the state with six out of seven MLAs of the Janata Dal United in Arunachal Pradesh joining the BJP. Please tell that these 6 JDU MLAs had earlier selected Talim Taboh as the new leader of the legislative party without allegedly telling the party’s senior members. Also Read – West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Shubhendu Adhikari clashes against Trinamool in film style

According to the bulletin issued by the state assembly, Kardo Nigore, a legislator from the Likabali constituency of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), has also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. This news came out a day before the announcement of the results of the panchayat and municipal corporation elections. Also Read – WB Assembly Elections 2021: Sujata Mandal challenged Shubhendu Adhikari, said- bail will be confiscated against me

According to the bulletin, Talim Taboh of Ramgong assembly constituency, Heiyang Mangfi of Chayangtajo, Jikke Tako of Tali, Kalaktangke Dorji Wangdi Kharma, Dongru Syngju of Bomdila and Kanggong Taku of Mariang-Geku constituency have joined the BJP. Also Read – Invitation not received for Visva-Bharati’s centenary celebrations: Mamata Banerjee

In fact, JD (U) had on November 26 issued show cause notices to Syngju, Kharma and Taku for anti-party activities and suspended them. These six JDU MLAs had earlier selected Talim Taboh as the new leader of the legislative party without allegedly informing the party’s senior members.

The PPA MLA was also suspended by the regional party earlier this month. State BJP President of Arunachal Pradesh BR Vaghe said, “We have accepted his letters of joining the party.”