JDU MLAs have been roaming in lingerie and vest within the educate, threatened to create ruckus

Patna: JDU MLA from Gopalpur in Bihar Narendra Kumar Neeraj alias Gopal Mandal has as soon as once more come into controversy. In reality this time he has come within the headlines for his movements. This time an image of Narendra Kumar goes viral. This image is from throughout the educate. On this image, he's noticed in lingerie and vest.

Allow us to let you know that during Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Categorical, he was once noticed in lingerie and vest. After this, when the objection was once lodged by means of the passengers touring within the educate, they were given disappointed in this topic and began abusing the passengers and it's being informed that they even threatened to kill the passengers. After the placement worsened, RPF and TTE reached there and pacified the topic.

Allow us to tell that within the A-1 trainer of Rajdhani Categorical, MLA Narendra Kumar Neeraj was once strolling in lingerie and vest, because of which he needed to face opposition from the folk. Consistent with the guidelines, as quickly because the educate left Patna, the MLA took off his garments and got here in a vest. On this scenario, he began roaming within the educate and began going against the bathroom. Folks didn't like this act of the MLA and other folks forbade the MLAs to transport round on this state. And then the controversy began between each the edges. This debate was once pacified by means of RPF and TTE.