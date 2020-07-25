Jealousy Sparks Between Ji Chang Wook And Kim Min Kyu Over Kim Yoo Jung In “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Backstreet Rookie” shared a glimpse of the upcoming love triangle between Ji Chang Wook, Kim Yoo Jung, and Kim Min Kyu!

“Backstreet Rookie” is primarily based on a preferred webtoon and tells the unpredictable love story between good-looking comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (performed by Ji Chang Wook) and his chaotic part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (performed by Kim Yoo Jung).

Kim Min Kyu beforehand made a particular look as Kang Ji Wook, Jung Saet Byul’s good-looking good friend from elementary college who grew to become a film star after capturing a robber who entered a comfort retailer. His reappearance will pressure Choi Dae Hyun to understand his true emotions for Jung Saet Byul.

Spoiler

On the 11th episode that aired on July 24, Kang Ji Wook confessed to Jung Saet Byul, scary Choi Dae Hyun who grew to become flustered by the sudden occasion. The tense battle between the 2 males will proceed within the upcoming episode.

In the most recent stills, Choi Dae Hyun and Kang Ji Wook compete for Jung Saet Byul’s consideration. In one picture, Choi Dae Hyun spies on Kang Ji Wook and Jung Saet Byul, and he begins to really feel uneasy about their closeness. Then the 2 males interact in silent warfare as they push one another’s shoulders to be the one subsequent to Jung Saet Byul. Viewers are questioning how Jung Saet Byul will react to their infantile rivalry.

Episode 12 of “Backstreet Rookie” will air on July 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

