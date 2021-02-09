Jean-Claude Carriere Lifeless: Unbearable Lightness of Being Screenwriter

Jean-Claude Carriere, the prolific French screenwriter and novelist who was Oscar-nominated for “The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” “That Obscure Object of Need” and “The Discreet Appeal of the Bourgeoisie,” died Monday at his residence in Paris. He was 89.

His household confirmed his dying, of pure causes, to AFP.

Carriere was a frequent collaborator with Luis Bunuel, writing the screenplays for “Diary of a Chambermaid,” wherein he additionally performed the village priest, ” “Belle de Jour,” “The Milky Means” and “The Phantom of Liberty” in addition to the worldwide arthouse hits and Oscar nominees “That Obscure Object of Need” and “The Discreet Appeal of the Bourgeousie.”

In an interview for “The Storytellers,” Carriere talked about how shut his relationship grew to become with Bunuel, “It was a really shut relationship. We have been all the time alone in some distant place, typically in Mexico or Spain, speaking French and Spanish, with out mates, with out girls, with out wives. Completely nobody round. Simply the 2 of us. Consuming collectively, working collectively, ingesting collectively to get completely obsessed concerning the script we have been engaged on. I calculated that we ate collectively, simply the 2 of us, greater than 2000 instances. Which is far more than many {couples} can say.”

With greater than 75 produced works, his different notable credit included “The Tin Drum,” “The Return of Martin Guerre,” “Valmont,” “Cyrano de Bergerac” and Nagisa Oshima’s “Max, Mon Amour.” Directed by Volker Schlondorff, 1979 “The Tin Drum” received each the international language Oscar and the Cannes Palme d’Or.

The prolific author continued racking up movie and tv credit till very lately, collaborating on the screenplay for Philippe Garrel’s 2020 movie “The Salt of Tears.”

“One of the best ways to turn into a screenwriter is to take part humbly within the making of a movie,” he stated within the “Storytellers” interview, “Then, of course, it’s essential to have concepts. The work of a screenwriter is just not solely to jot down a movie and to know all concerning the technical aspect of issues: the sound, the photographs, the modifying. His work, his operate, is to search for new concepts. That is essential. To have the ability to provide a bouquet of totally different concepts. Not just one.”

Carriere received an Oscar for writing the quick movie “Joyful Birthday” in 1963. In 2014, he obtained an honorary Oscar for his lifetime achievements.

He began his profession as a novelist, and was quickly employed by Tati to jot down quick novels based mostly on the auteur’s movies.