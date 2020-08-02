Jean-Claude Van Damme Has An Action Movie Coming To Streaming

Depart a Remark
Jean-Claude Van Damme stays one of the crucial iconic names within the motion style. So it was solely a matter of time earlier than he teamed up with one of the crucial iconic streaming platforms on the planet. Now, the actor has a brand new motion film within the works for Netflix — and it appears like a little bit of a departure from his normal tasks.
The Final Mercenary is at the moment filming in France and can characteristic French dialogue as effectively. Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as a retired secret service agent who has to assist his son clear his identify after he’s falsely accused of trafficking by the French authorities. They’re up towards some fairly formidable foes, together with however not restricted to the mafia. In different phrases, it’s doesn’t sound like an easy activity.
Based on Selection, Jean-Claude Van Damme has expressed pleasure over his participation in The Final Mercenary. He stated he was drawn to the movie due to its mixture of emotion, motion and humor. He additionally stated he was wanting ahead to tackling the action-comedy style and taking it on in his personal distinctive approach. Since he’s primarily identified for less-comedic movies like Timecop and Avenue Fighter, it would undoubtedly be fascinating to see him deal with the style — and naturally, as at all times, it is going to be enjoyable to see him kick some ass.
This isn’t the primary challenge that Jean-Claude Van Damme has made for a streaming platform. He starred in Amazon Studio’s 2016 internet sequence, Jean-Claude Van Johnson — which, by the way, additionally had some comedic parts. That was cancelled after one season, although apparently Jean-Claude Van Damme was okay with that. The Final Mercenary is the primary Netflix movie that he has signed onto, although — and it is going to be fascinating to see whether or not this results in extra collaborations between the favored streaming platform and the enduring motion star.
The Final Mercenary is the newest in a string of high-profile motion movies for Netflix. After the success of Extraction and The Outdated Guard, it’s simple to grasp why the platform would wish to spend money on the style. Netflix additionally just lately introduced Set off Warning, an motion movie starring Jessica Alba and directed by Mouly Surya.
David Charhon is directing The Final Mercenary, and he additionally co-wrote the movie with Ismael Sy Savane. It should additionally star Alban Ivanov, Samir Decazza and Assa Sylla. Netflix hasn’t introduced a launch date for the movie but. Fortunately, there are many different motion films at the moment streaming on Netflix to tide you over till this one arrives.
