Jean-Claude Van Damme Has An Action Movie Coming To Streaming

Based on Selection, Jean-Claude Van Damme has expressed pleasure over his participation in The Final Mercenary. He stated he was drawn to the movie due to its mixture of emotion, motion and humor. He additionally stated he was wanting ahead to tackling the action-comedy style and taking it on in his personal distinctive approach. Since he’s primarily identified for less-comedic movies like Timecop and Avenue Fighter, it would undoubtedly be fascinating to see him deal with the style — and naturally, as at all times, it is going to be enjoyable to see him kick some ass.