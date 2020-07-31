Jean-Claude Van Damme Shoots ‘The Last Mercenary’ For Netflix

Motion star Jean-Claude Van Damme is presently capturing action-comedy “The Last Mercenary” in France for Netflix, being directed by David Charhon (“On the Different Facet of the Tracks”).

Within the French-language movie, written by Charhon and Ismael Sy Savane (“Lascars”), Van Damme performs a mysterious former secret service agent who should urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the federal government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.

The forged additionally consists of Alban Ivanov (“Fortunate”), Assa Sylla (“Mortel”) and Samir Decazza (“Valide”).

The movie is produced by Jean-Charles Levy and Nicolas Manuel (Forecast Footage); Olivier Albou and Laurence Schonberg (Different Angle Footage); David Charhon, Jakéma Charhon and Eponine Maillet (Mony Movies); and Olias Barco, Vlad Riashyn (Apple Tree).

That is the primary time that the Muscle tissue from Brussels is trying an action-comedy and additionally it is his first venture for the large streamer.

“‘The Last Mercenary’ is an extremely thrilling venture and permits me to tackle a brand new style,” mentioned Van Damme. “I’ve all the time been a fan of Jean-Paul Belmondo and I hope to take up the torch of motion comedy in my very own approach. David Charhon’s script brings all these components collectively in a really profitable approach — a ravishing story with emotion, numerous motion and numerous humor.”

“I’m additionally very joyful to work alongside a brand new technology of expertise comparable to Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla and Samir Decazza,” Van Damme added.

Charhon mentioned: “I need to return to the good custom of motion movies of the ’80s and ’90s — these cult movies all of us love the place the heroes have been out of the peculiar, the stunts have been all extra spectacular and more true than life, and all punctuated with humour. Solely Jean-Claude may embody this unparalleled golden age of cinema.”