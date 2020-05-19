Jean makes life-changing decision after discovering Kush and Shirley’s secret drugging in EastEnders

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) survived her sudden seizure however reacted with fury to be taught her collapse was attributable to Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) secretly drugging her.

The reasoning they each had the EastEnders‘ favorite’s finest pursuits at coronary heart wasn’t sufficient to persuade Jean to forgive her mates for the betrayal, and she has now thrown Kush and lover Kat Moon’s children, Tommy, Bert and Ernie, out of the home.

Discovering unstable Jean, who has bipolar, had determined to cease taking her lithium treatment following the loss of life of boyfriend Daniel Cook dinner, with out consulting her physician, pressured anxious Kush to sneakily slip her tablets into her meals with out her information.

Confiding in Shirley he’d taken the determined measures hoping it could assist Jean’s psychological well being, Kush roped Ms Carter into colluding with him in their misguided intervention.

Speeding to be at Jean’s hospital bedside after she suffered a seizure in the Sq., Kush and Shirley had been sheepish as they had been pressured to confess what they’d performed as their confused good friend was advised she had lithium poisoning, regardless of having stopped her meds – or so she thought.

Narrowly escaping the police changing into concerned, Shirley and Kush had been relieved when Dr Ash Panesar confirmed the hospital can be taking no additional motion having realised Jean’s involved mates believed they had been serving to.

Jean was launched however when Kush returned residence he found the locks had been modified – wanting up on the window he noticed a weak, wounded Mrs S throw his and the youngsters’ belongings to the bottom beneath telling him they weren’t welcome in the home any extra!

Devastated at being pushed out, Kush will not have the ability to regulate Jean who remains to be insistent on ditching the treatment wanted to maintain her on a good keel.

Talking about Kush’s ill-advised decision, Gadhami stated: “Underneath regular circumstances, Kush would by no means act this fashion. Jean is such a central a part of the household so when he seen modifications in her behaviour he was decided to strive and make issues proper, preserve the household afloat and look after everybody.

“He was determined, his coronary heart was in the precise place, and he thinks he’s making the precise decision at that second.”

Now Jean has pushed her household away, have the stall holder’s actions put the susceptible mum in much more hazard?

