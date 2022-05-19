Jean Meneses will be the new reinforcement of Toluca

Jean Meneses became a Toluca player (Photo: Twitter/ @TolucaFC)

Prior to the club Toluca start your friendly match before him Bayer 04 Leverkusen on the field of Nemesio Diez Stadium this May 17, the group of Red Devils presented his next reinforcement for the Opening 2022is about Jean Meneses.

The Chilean striker became Ignacio’s new signing Nacho Ambriz to reinforce the squad for the next championship of the First Division of Mexico, for which he leads the renewal of the squad and is one of the first registrations that the institution registered for the following semester.

His presentation to the fans of the Red Devils It happened in a special way, because the squad took advantage of the visit of their fans to the stadium for the duel against Bayer Leverkusen from Germany. On the screens of the sports venue they projected a video with which they welcomed their new footballer and they presented him as one of the reinforcements of Toluca.

Meneses is the second reinforcement of the Toluca club (Photo: Steven Bisig/ USA TODAY Sports)

Also through social networks they published a message to receive it. Accompanied by a gifthe club announced the signing of the 29-year-old footballer: “A Chilean with dribbling and speed at its best, 100 assists.Welcome to hell, Jean Meneses!”.

In recent days, the version circulated that Takeshias he is also known, would no longer remain in the squad of the Lion Clubsince he had agreed to leave for the summer market and had already approached Toluca with the intention of joining the team commanded by Nacho Ambriz.

Even during the first concentration of The fair to start the preseason, the absence that stood out was that of Jean because he did not show up; Despite the fact that the vast majority of the players arrived at the León facilities, the Chilean did not go, so his loss was evident.

Jean Meneses is absolute with the Chilean National Team, within the Liga MX he has only played for the León club (Photo: REUTERS/Marcelo Hernández)

Almost on par with the Sports Toluca presented Jean as their new player, the emerald team also took the time to say goodbye to who had been their striker since August 2018. Through the official Twitter page, the Bajío club wrote the following:

“Dear Jean, thank you very much for your joy, talent, and dedication. Much success in everything that comes, here you will always have a familyLeon posted.

It should be noted that the Chilean striker had previously worked with Nacho Ambriz in Leon, before the strategist left and went to lead Huesca. When the Guardians Opening 2020 was played, a tournament in which the emeralds they were champions, the technical director worked closely with Meneses, so he already knows his skills and what he is capable of on the pitch.

Sebastián Saucedo was the first reinforcement of Toluca (Photo: Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY Sports)

Now they will meet again, but with a new team and different challenges to face after the result that Ambriz added this semester, after finishing 15th in the table and having been one of the clubs that paid the quotient fine.

Another issue to highlight is that it would not be the first reinforcement, since previously the Red Devils announced the addition of Sebastian Saucedowho already did not enter the plans of the National University club. When Pumas was eliminated from the playoffs, the board immediately informed which elements would no longer be on the squad, Saucedo was one of them.

Jean Meneses is absolute with the Chilean National Team, within Liga MX he has only played for León, with whom he was already champion two years ago. Toluca will be the second Mexican soccer team in which he competes.

KEEP READING:

Canelo Álvarez will have to decide between Golovkin or the rematch against Bivol

Joan Manuel Serrat goes to Atlante and this is the reason

América vs. Pachuca: the riots that the fans carried out for a ticket to the semifinal