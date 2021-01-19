Jean-Pierre Bacri, French Actor, Screenwriter, Dead at 69

French actor and screenwriter Jean-Pierre Bacri died of most cancers in Paris on Monday at the age of 69. Bacri’s loss of life was confirmed by his agent, Anne Alvares-Correa, to AFP.

Bacri, whose profession began within the 80s, delivered, together with Agnes Jaoui, his spouse and lifelong pal, movies and performs similar to “The Style of Others” and “Kitchen and Outbuildings,” which gained cult standing in France. And he by no means stopped working. He was celebrated by many alternative generations of audiences and artists for his sharp humor, sense of remark and uncompromising integrity.

Bacri’s recognition could possibly be noticed via the success of most movies he headlined. His most up-to-date roles embody “C’est la vie,” a 2017 comedy-drama directed by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, and “Place Publique,” which he co-wrote with Jaoui, who directed. Along with Jaoui, Bacri created and sometimes starred in movies which explored human nature and relationships via darkish humor. Bacri excelled at enjoying deeply flawed, but endearing characters that everybody may relate to. Bacri additionally starred in Alain Chabat’s “Didier,” which turned a cult comedy and Alain Resnais’s musical “We Know the Tune,” which earned him a Cesar award for finest supporting actor.

A few of Bacri and Jaoui’s best-known credit embody “The Style of Others,” which was nominated for an Oscar in 2001, received a European Movie Award and 4 Cesar awards, and “Look at Me” which received finest screenplay at Cannes and the European Movie Awards in 2004. Bacri additionally received Cesar awards for finest screenplay (shared with Jaoui) for “Smoking/No Smoking” and “Household Resemblances.”

Bacri was born on Could 24, 1951 in Castiglione in Algeria. His first massive breakthrough was the play “Kitchen and Outbuildings,” which he wrote with Jaoui in 1992, and received a Moliere Award earlier than being tailored into a movie.

Bacri’s loss of life has struck a chord in France with many filmmakers, actors, trade figures and even France’s president Emmanuel Macron paying him tribute.

