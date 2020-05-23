Jean tries to seduce Phil in EastEnders shock twist

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is shedding her grip since she stopped taking her bipolar remedy, however although her behaviour has been considerably erratic did anybody anticipate her to attempt to seduce Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden)?

New photos offering a sneak preview of Tuesday 26th Might’s episode of EastEnders present unstable Jean dressed to impress the distinctly un-impressed onerous man. What does she need from the menacing Mr Mitchell?

Since shedding lover Daniel Cook dinner and recovering from most cancers, Jean impulsively ditched her meds, a lot to the alarm of buddies Kush Kazemi and Shirley Carter who sneakily slipped her lithium tablets into her meals with out her data.

Their misguided intervention brought on Jean to collapse and find yourself in hospital the place she found what they’d achieved, main to the betrayed Mrs Slater to throw Kush, Kat’s children and Massive Mo out of the home.

Now she’s on her personal Jean is unravelling, and in upcoming episodes turns into seized with paranoia that Phil is aware of it was her daughter Stacey Fowler that attacked him final summer time and turns into obsessive about begging him to permit her to return to Walford.

Shirley makes an off-hand remark that flattery is the one manner to get by to her previous flame, so Jean will get dolled up and pays the gangster a shock go to intent on persuading him.

Turning on the allure, manic Jean leaves Phil confused as she begins speaking about Stacey in relation to the assault – as a result of so far as he’s involved, Kat Moon whacked him over the top and left him for lifeless in the Arches throughout a heated row final summer time.

Viewers will recall Kat took the blame for Stacey, who delivered the blow to save her cousin and hubby Martin from getting a pasting over a row about cash the Slaters had taken from the Mitchells. In truth, Phil doesn’t even know Stacey was even there as she hit him from behind.

Stacey is at the moment mendacity low away from the Sq. for her personal security, however in her agitated, muddled state Jean needs her daughter residence and reckons Phil holds the important thing.

Will Jean unwittingly blow the key that Kat and the remainder of the Slater clan lined up what actually occurred, reigniting the feud between the households?

Extra to the purpose, may Phil begin to see Jean in a unique mild and will this be the beginning of one of the crucial surprising romances EastEnders has ever seen? Ought to we put together ourselves for #Jhil?

