Jeannie Mai Net Worth 2024 – Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Jeannie Mai is a multifaceted television personality, fashion expert, and style icon who has captivated audiences worldwide. From her humble beginnings as a makeup artist to her rise as a co-host on the hit daytime talk show The Real, Mai’s journey has been one of determination, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of her passions. Her diverse career accomplishments, personal triumphs, and ever-growing net worth serve as a testament to her versatility and the breadth of her talents.

Who is Jeannie Mai?

Jeannie Mai is an American television personality, best known for her work as a co-host on the syndicated daytime talk show The Real. Born on January 4, 1979, in San Jose, California, Mai comes from a Vietnamese-American background, which has significantly influenced her perspectives and values. Her passion for fashion and styling emerged at a young age, ultimately leading her to the entertainment industry.

Mai’s early career began as a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics, where she honed her skills and gained valuable experience working with high-profile clients, including celebrities such as Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys.

This experience paved the way for her transition into television, as Mai started auditioning for hosting roles on local networks, eventually landing her first major gig as a co-host on the Asian-American magazine-style show Stir.

Jeannie Mai Early Life and Education Qualification:

Born and raised in San Jose, California, Jeannie Mai attended Milpitas High School, where she began to cultivate her interests in fashion and style. Even at a young age, Mai demonstrated a natural flair for beauty and aesthetics, which would later become the foundation of her successful career.

After graduating from high school, Mai launched her professional journey as a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics. This job allowed her to refine her skills and gain valuable hands-on experience in the beauty industry.

As a trained makeup artist, Mai traveled the world, working with high-profile clients such as Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys. This exposure and experience not only honed her technical abilities but also helped her develop a keen eye for fashion and a deep understanding of the entertainment industry.

Mai’s dedication and talent as a makeup artist eventually led her to become a celebrity makeup stylist, working on television programs such as MTV’s Total Request Live, KCAL Los Angeles, and Good Day Sacramento.

This early foray into the television world served as a springboard for Mai’s transition into hosting, as she began auditioning for local television networks, showcasing her natural on-camera presence and hosting abilities.

Jeannie Mai Personal Life and Relationships:

Jeannie Mai’s personal life has been marked by both joys and challenges. In 2007, she married Freddy Harteis, a television personality and hunting enthusiast. The couple’s union was celebrated, but it ultimately ended in divorce in 2018, after over a decade of marriage.

The dissolution of her first marriage was a significant personal hurdle for Mai, but she found solace in her faith and her Christian beliefs. Mai’s resilience and self-reflection during this time period not only helped her heal but also strengthened her sense of self-acceptance and authenticity.

Attributes Details Full Name Jeannie Camtu Mai Date of Birth January 4, 1979 Place of Birth San Jose, California, USA Ethnicity Vietnamese and Chinese-Vietnamese Height 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) Languages Spoken English, Vietnamese Parents Vietnamese mother, Chinese-Vietnamese father Martial Status Divorced from Freddy Harteis (2018), Divorcing Jeezy (2023) Children 1 Child (Born January 2022) Hobbies Traveling, Cooking, Fitness (Karate, Rock Climbing, Hiking), Interior Design, Vintage Fashion

In 2019, Mai began a new chapter in her personal life when she started dating rapper Jeezy, also known as Jay Jenkins. The couple’s relationship quickly blossomed, and they eventually tied the knot in 2021, further cementing Mai’s happiness and fulfillment.

However, in September 2023, Jeezy filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple’s split has been a source of much public interest, as Mai has had to navigate the challenges of a high-profile separation.

Jeannie Mai Physical Appearance:

Jeannie Mai is known for her striking physical appearance, which has helped to solidify her status as a fashion and style icon. Standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall, Mai possesses a slender and toned physique, which she often accentuates with her impeccable sense of style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai)

Her warm, radiant smile and expressive features have become a signature part of her public persona, endearing her to viewers and fans alike.

Jeannie Mai Professional Career:

Launching a Career in Television

Mai’s professional journey began with her work as a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics, where she honed her skills and built a reputation as a skilled and versatile stylist.

This early experience in the beauty industry eventually led her to pursue opportunities in television, as Mai began auditioning for hosting roles on local networks.

Attributes Details Occupation Television Host, Style Expert, Media Personality, Advocate Famous For Co-host of “The Real”, Host of “How Do I Look?”, Miss Universe Pageant Host Career Start Makeup artist at MAC Cosmetics, Age 18 Breakthrough Role Host of “How Do I Look?” on Style Network (2009) Notable Shows “The Real”, “How Do I Look?”, “Stir”, “Dancing with the Stars” Awards Daytime Emmy Award for “The Real” Business Ventures Co-founder of “Mai Dream” Women’s Clothing Line Advocacy Women’s Empowerment, Human Trafficking Awareness, Domestic Violence Awareness Fitness Black Belt in Karate Health Challenges Epiglottitis (withdrew from “Dancing with the Stars” in 2020)

Breakthrough on “How Do I Look?”

In 2009, Mai landed her breakthrough television role as the host of the makeover show How Do I Look? on the Style Network. This platform allowed her to showcase her fashion expertise and engaging on-screen presence, captivating viewers with her ability to transform individuals’ styles and self-confidence.

Co-hosting “The Real”

Mai’s rise to national prominence came in 2013 when she was selected as one of the co-hosts of the syndicated daytime talk show The Real. Alongside Adrienne Bailon, Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, and Tamera Mowry, Mai’s dynamic personality and insightful perspectives on a wide range of topics quickly made her a fan favorite. The success of The Real not only solidified Mai’s status as a prominent television personality but also contributed significantly to her growing net worth.

Hosting Other Shows and Appearances

In addition to her work on The Real, Jeannie Mai has continued to expand her television portfolio, hosting a variety of other shows and making numerous guest appearances. These include hosting the reality competition series Steampunk, serving as a correspondent for the Miss Universe pageant, and working as a fashion correspondent on shows like Entertainment Tonight.

Navigating Challenges and Triumphs

Mai’s career has not been without its challenges, as she was forced to withdraw from the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2020 due to a medical condition. However, she has consistently demonstrated her resilience and adaptability, bouncing back from setbacks and continuing to pursue new opportunities that align with her passions and skills.

Jeannie Mai Net Worth:

Jeannie Mai’s net worth has grown substantially over the course of her diverse and successful career. As of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it is estimated to be around $4 million. This impressive figure is a testament to her ability to capitalize on her talents and expertise, not only through her work in television but also through various entrepreneurial ventures and brand collaborations.

Attributes Details Instagram Followers Millions Twitter Followers Millions Facebook Followers Millions YouTube Subscribers Significant but less frequently updated Net Worth Approximately $4 million (as of 2024)

Jeannie Mai Social Media Presence:

Jeannie Mai is highly active on social media, using platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to connect with her legion of loyal fans.

This is the last and most life-changing part of my trip to Vietnam. There’s three part series has been such an incredible journey to share with you all, but this last episode of visiting Yen Tu, Ninh Bình, and Halong Bay changed me forever. Watch here: https://t.co/nX1e7dqQpd pic.twitter.com/wwI7fW3QrE — Jeannie Mai (@jeanniemai) June 27, 2023

With over 2.5 million followers on Instagram alone, Mai’s social media presence serves as a powerful tool for showcasing her personal and professional life, sharing fashion and beauty tips, and engaging with her audience in a more intimate and authentic way.

Jeannie Mai Interesting Facts:

Jeannie Mai is of Vietnamese and Chinese descent, and her cultural heritage has played a significant role in shaping her perspective and values.

Before breaking into the television industry, Mai worked as a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics, where she gained valuable experience and honed her skills.

In addition to her television work, Mai has also appeared as a correspondent and host for various high-profile events, including the Miss Universe pageant.

Mai is an active philanthropist, using her platform to support causes such as empowering women and advocating for those living with multiple sclerosis.

Despite the challenges of her personal life, including her divorce, Mai has remained resilient and focused on her career, continually expanding her reach and influence in the entertainment industry.

Mai is a devout Christian and has spoken openly about the role her faith plays in her life, both personally and professionally.

In 2020, Mai was forced to withdraw from the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars due to a medical condition, but she has since bounced back and continued to pursue new opportunities.

Mai is known for her impeccable sense of style and fashion. She has used her platform to inspire and empower her fans to embrace their own unique styles.

Beyond her television work, Mai has also authored books and collaborated on various fashion and beauty projects, further diversifying her income streams and enhancing her net worth.

Despite her success, Mai remains grounded and continues to be an advocate for authenticity, empowerment, and self-acceptance, both on and off the screen.

Jeannie Mai Other Interesting Hobbies:

In addition to her thriving television career, Jeannie Mai is also known for her diverse range of interests and hobbies. An avid traveler, Mai has been able to explore various parts of the world, both for work and for personal fulfillment. She has also expressed a deep passion for fitness and wellness, often sharing her workout routines and healthy living tips with her fans.

Mai’s creative talents extend beyond the realm of television, as she has also explored her skills in interior design and home renovation. Her own homes, both in Los Angeles and Atlanta, have been featured in various publications, showcasing her eye for design and her ability to blend function with aesthetics.

Final Words:

Jeannie Mai’s journey from a budding makeup artist to a celebrated television personality and fashion icon is a testament to her resilience, talent, and unwavering determination. Her ability to navigate the ups and downs of her personal and professional life while consistently expanding her reach and influence has solidified her status as a multifaceted and inspiring figure in the entertainment industry.

With a net worth of $4 million and a growing social media following, Jeannie Mai continues to captivate audiences with her authenticity, her passion for fashion and style, and her commitment to empowering others.

As she navigates the next chapter of her career and personal life, Mai’s story serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved through hard work, creativity, and a steadfast belief in oneself.