Jed Benedict Joins Danny Perkins’ Newly Launched Elysian – Variety

Jed Benedict has joined Danny Perkins’ newly launched British film distributor Elysian Movie Group Distribution as head of acquisitions and improvement.

The corporate launched on the Berlinale as a part of Elysian Movie Group, Perkins and Kate Solomon’s movie and tv manufacturing firm. It’s backed by a minority funding from CAA, marking the primary time the company has labored with a U.Ok. accomplice to launch a distribution label.

Benedict was most not too long ago VP, internationals acquisitions and manufacturing at Studiocanal, the place he labored on a manufacturing slate which included Paul King’s “Paddington,” Jaume-Collet Serra’s “Non Cease,” Ron Howard’s “Beatles: Eight Days a Week,” the Coen Brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” and Luca Guadagnino’s “A Larger Splash.”

He began on the firm in 2012 as senior acquisitions supervisor for Studiocanal UK, the place he first labored with Perkins in his former function as CEO for the corporate, and shortly rose by means of the ranks, buying a various slate of movies for launch within the U.Ok. together with David Mackenzie’s “Hell or Excessive Water,” Yeon Sang-ho’s “Practice to Busan” and its upcoming sequel “Peninsula,” Trey Schultz’s debut “Krisha,” Thomas Vinterberg’s hotly tipped “One other Spherical,” Rose Glass’s horror movie “Saint Maud” and acclaimed Aretha Franklin live performance documentary “Superb Grace.”

He started his profession at John Schmidt’s indie manufacturing, distribution and gross sales firm ContentFilm in 2008 the place he labored for Jamie Carmichael as worldwide acquisitions supervisor in London and L.A.

Elysian Movie Group and its distribution arm have not too long ago introduced their first U.Ok. manufacturing shall be “Biggest Days,” a feel-good movie primarily based on the stage musical “The Band,” which options 16 hit songs from U.Ok. boy-band, Take That. The movie is at the moment in improvement.