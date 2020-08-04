Jed Mercurio says Line of Duty season six has “to complete filming by Christmas” to be on air in 2021

The showrunner of hit police anti-corruption police drama Line of Duty, Jed Mercurio, says the producers know the date they hope to resume filming on the COVID-delayed season six, but it surely’s not the August date speculated in the press.

On a RadioTimes.com reside aftershow Q&A following Monday’s repeat of season episode one, this time on BBC One, Mercurio was requested by host Eleanor Bley-Griffiths when Line of Duty would resume manufacturing.

“Quickly,” stated government producer Simon Heath.

Mercurio joined in: “We do [know the date]. It gained’t come as a shock to us. There are some things to determine, however we’re working in the direction of a day… I do know a date has been talked about in the press, however as typical they received it mistaken.”

He added: “We’re working in the direction of a day and if we are able to recover from all of the hurdles we are going to be again filming.”

Mercurio emphasised season six had to be filmed by Christmas if it was going display in 2021.

“We’d love to be on air subsequent 12 months, so we actually have to be certain we complete our filming earlier than Christmas.”

Solid equivalent to Martin Compston (DS Arnott) and Vicky McClure (DC Fleming) joined the producers for the Q&A, which might be seen on the Radio Instances Fb web page.

When requested if Mercurio had been rewriting scripts to accommodate social distancing pointers, Compston provided: “We’ll have to do some rewriting to accommodate the stone of weight I’ve put on!”

Mercurio thought this this innovation had legs. “Arnott can go undercover and half of his disguise is he’s a stone heavier.”

He continued: “To be sincere, it’s a very good query about what we’re going to do. We’re nonetheless speaking about it. There are some issues we are able to do [to adapt to guidelines], quite simple issues that the viewers gained’t discover, like have as many scenes outside as attainable, which permits social distancing of the crew and it’s a safer setting for COVID. We’re issues like that, that are invisible modifications, however we’d have to suppose very fastidiously about doing seen modifications.”

Mercurio stated there have been industry-wide pointers which Line of Duty producers “take very significantly”.

“We’re taking the very best recommendation on how we are able to preserve individuals protected and nonetheless be ready to work in the way in which that we would like to do.”

Questioned about whether or not core forged equivalent to visitor star Kelly Macdonald would be accessible: “Sure, as a result of in any other case we’re f******!”

There was a suggestion that Lennie James (season one’s DCI Gates) may do it if Macdonald was unavailable.

“I’d be actually good as Kelly Macdonald,” he quipped. “I believe I’d be a superb Kelly Macdonald. I believe it is best to give me an opportunity!”

Line of Duty season one continues on BBC One on Tuesday evening and all 5 full seasons can be watched on iPlayer.

