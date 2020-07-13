Jed Mercurio’s HTM Takes On Stephen Lawrence Sequel Series – Variety

Jed Mercurio, creator of hit sequence “Line of Responsibility” and “Bodyguard,” will government produce a three-part sequel to BAFTA-winning 1999 single drama “The Homicide of Stephen Lawrence,” for U.Ok. broadcaster ITV.

Titled “Stephen,” the sequence might be directed by Alrick Riley (“NCIS”) and written by Frank Cottrell Boyce (“The Railway Man”) and Joe Cottrell Boyce (“Vivid”). Paul Greengrass, who directed the 1999 drama, will government produce alongside Mercurio, Mark Redhead (“The Secret”) and Jimmy Mulville (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”). Mercurio’s HTM will produce, with Madonna Baptise (“The Stranger”) serving as producer.

“The Homicide of Stephen Lawrence” (pictured) recreated the evening in April 1993 when 18-year-old scholar Stephen Lawrence died after being attacked by a gang of youths in south London. The narrative was as seen by means of the eyes of his dad and mom, Doreen and Neville Lawrence. The sequel will painting the investigation that secures the convictions of two of the gang who dedicated the homicide of Stephen.

The sequence was commissioned by ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill. HTM are producing the sequel with the complete assist of Doreen and Neville Lawrence.

Hill stated: “The sensible movie, ‘The Homicide of Stephen Lawrence,’ might solely take the story to this point, ‘Stephen’ continues that story. It’s essential to recollect simply how lengthy it took Doreen and Neville to get a conviction for 2 of the boys chargeable for the dying of their son Stephen.”

Doreen Lawrence stated: “Although the occasions portrayed within the movie happened a few years in the past they’re much more related at the moment. I’m conscious that the expertise of police racism that we suffered as a household has been the expertise of many within the U.Ok. I hope that the movie and the drama which has been commissioned will present some perception into what we went by means of and provides some hope to others that justice can finally prevail.”

Neville Lawrence added: “That first movie was essential in telling Stephen’s story. It can be crucial that the subsequent a part of the story is instructed, notably at a time when, due to the Black Lives Matter marketing campaign, considerations round institutional racism are so distinguished.”

“The Homicide of Stephen Lawrence” might be repeated on ITV on July 16. A reside dialogue program titled “Stephen Lawrence: Has Britain Modified?” may even air on ITV instantly earlier than the re-broadcast of the unique drama.

Hat Trick Worldwide is dealing with world distribution.