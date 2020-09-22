JEE Advanced Exam Admit Card released on Jeeadv.ac.in, download this way

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2020 Released: Lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the Joint Entrance Exam Exam. The admit card for the JEE Advanced Exam has been released. Students who have applied for the examination can go to the official website of JEE Advanced and download their admit card by jeeadv.ac.in. Also Read – JEE Advanced Admit Card 2020: JEE Advanced Exam Admit Card will be released today! Download from this link

This time, IIT Delhi (IIT Delhi) is conducting the JEE Advanced Examination. Explain that this time 64% of the students have applied for the JEE Advanced 2020 examination. For JEE Main, 8.58 lakh students had filled the form. Out of these, more than 82 percent students have taken the JEE exam. The result of the students who appeared in the JEE Main examinations was declared on 10 September.

JEE Main examinations were held from 1 to 6 September across the country. In the JEE Advanced Exam Admit Card, the roll number, name and exam center of the candidate is given. Along with this, some special things will also be directed in the admit card in the era of Coronavirus Pandemic. It will also be written in the admit card that the candidates will have to take precautions at the exam center. Explain that the exam will be held on 27 September.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2020 Download: Download from here

– The candidate must first open the JEE official website jeeadv.ac.in.

– On coming to the home page, you have to click on the JEE Advanced Admit Card.

– Now you will be asked for your personal information such as registration number or date of birth etc.

– If you submit your information after filling it, then your admit card will be open.

– Now you can get this printed or you can also download it.