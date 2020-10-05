JEE Advanced Result 2020: IIT Delhi will release cutoff today, know where and how to see the results

JEE Advanced Result 2020: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE MAINS) Advanced 2020 will be announced today at 10 am. This time Delhi IIT will release this result. You can check your results by going to the official website of JEE Advanced jeeadv.nic.in. Also Read – JEE Advanced Result 2020: IIT Delhi will release JEE Advanced 2020 result tomorrow, here is the direct link to check

Let us know that the examination of JEE Advas was held on 27 September. However, there was a lot of ruckus about this exam. This exam was conducted between two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. According to the data, 1,60,831 candidates had applied for the exam. 9 percent candidates appeared in the examination.

IIT Delhi has issued a notice to issue the result. It has been told that the results of the exam will be released on October 5 i.e. this morning. All candidates have to register with Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). At the same time, the date of counseling has also been fixed. The seats will be allotted on the basis of merit. The counseling process will be started from 6 October. Also, this time counseling will be organized not in 7 phases but in 6 phases.