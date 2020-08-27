JEE Exam Pattern: Odd-Even Formula for JEE Examination, only 12 students in one class

new Delhi: The Odd-Even formula has been set for the JEE exam. Under this formula, students coming to the examination centers will be allotted computers in two shifts. With this, a maximum of 12 students will be able to sit in one examination hall during JEE and NEET examinations. On Wednesday, the admit card for NEET examination was also released. In just a few hours more than five and a half lakh students downloaded online admit cards. Vineet Joshi, director general of the National Testing Agency, or NTA, said, “JEE examination is done on computer. There is a distance of 1 meter between the two computers, but even after this, we have arranged the odd-even. There will be examination in two shifts. In the morning shift, the student with the odd number and in the evening shift the student with the even number will sit on the computer and take the exam. ” Also Read – Central government’s moral obligation to give GST compensation to states: Sushil Modi

Joshi said, "I want to assure those students who are unable to believe that due care will be taken during the examination. Rescue will be taken care of. It has been decided that a room will not have more than 12 students. Examination centers have been extended for this. However, you cannot make a big center too big, because the crowd has to be stopped from gathering. " The NTA Director General said, "The center will be sanitized before the examination and after the examination. Arrangements have been made to completely sanitize the floor, walls, furniture, elevators, staircases and rams of the center.

The National Testing Agency has ensured that more than 99 percent of the candidates get examination centers of their choice. For these exams, students were given their choice and the option to choose the examination center near their homes. The students had to choose the option of examination centers according to the order of preference. According to the NTA, 99 percent of the students have been allotted examination centers on the basis of their first choice. Giving information about the examinations, Vineet Joshi said, "The number of examination centers for JEE examination has also been increased from 570 to 660. At the same time the number of examination centers has been increased from 2546 to 3843 for NEET. "

JEE (Main) exam will be between 1 to 6 September. NEET exam will be held on 13 September. The JEE Advanced exam will be held on 27 September. First JEE exam was to be held from July 18 to July 23 and NEET exam was held on July 26. In the competitive exams like NEET and JEE, more than 27 lakh students have been given the opportunity to choose the examination center of their choice. Due to this, many students in this phase of Corona transition will not have to go to other cities to give entrance examinations. At the same time, many student organizations have opposed these examinations. Apart from the student organizations, the Delhi government and many other states including West Bengal are demanding the postponement of these examinations.