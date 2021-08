Jee Le Zaraa is a Hindi language film. The film liberate date is 25 March 2022. It comprises Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and so on within the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves across the existence of 3 ladies. They come to a decision to rejoice existence and is going on an adventurous adventure. Will the adventure alternate their lives without end?

Jee Le Zaraa Forged

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Style: Drama, Journey, Mystery

Language: Hindi

Liberate Date: 25 March 2022

Trailer

But to be launched