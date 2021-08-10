Jee Le Zaraa: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt To Come In combination For Farhan Akhtar’s Movie

Proper at the heels of Kareena Kapoor Khan pronouncing that she’ll be turning manufacturer along Ekta Kapoor for Hansal Mehta’s subsequent, filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar has tweeted that his subsequent movie as a director will function actors Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. “Did anyone say street travel? Extremely joyful to announce my subsequent movie as director and what higher day than twenty years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will begin filming in 2022 and I can’t wait to get this display at the street,” Farhan Akhtar tweeted.



His tweet was once adopted by way of an identical tweets from Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt’s handles. The day past, all 3 actresses congratulated Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani on Excel Leisure’s twentieth anniversary.

“Congratulations @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar and the staff of @excelmovies… twenty years of constructing motion pictures… your approach! Right here’s to many extra,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas had tweeted.

“twenty years and counting …What a adventure it’s been. Thankful to were a small a part of it,” Alia Bhatt had written at the social media platform.

Jee Le Zaraa is bound to be a thrilling movie to be careful for bearing in mind that we don’t have many female-oriented pal motion pictures in Bollywood that are alongside the strains of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Dil Chahta Hai. The remaining mainstream pal film that includes an all feminine big name forged was once Veere Di Marriage ceremony which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Once Jee Le Zaraa was once introduced, enthusiasts of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif started trending the hashtag and had been visibly desirous about the film. Jee Le Zaraa has been written by way of Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film will likely be produced by way of Excel Leisure and Tiger Child Movies.