JEE Main Exam Covid-19: JEE Main exam begins between vigilance and tight security

JEE Main Exam: The JEE Main examination has started with tight security and vigilance at all the centers of the country in the midst of the corona epidemic. Since this morning, many candidates have reached the examination centers. The examination will be held in two shifts from 9 to 12 in the morning and from 3 to 6 in the afternoon, for which strict security arrangements have been made. Better arrangements have been made at the center to prevent students from corona infection.

Know the eyes of exam centers…

-Temperature of candidates who took the exam was taken at the established JEE Examination Center TCS office in Pataliputra Colony, Patna in Bihar and allowed to go inside the center after using hand sanitizer. All masks have also been given before the entry.

Piyush, the student who came to take the exam, told that, “There was no auto / bus available to reach here.”

-Candidates, who arrived for the examination in the designated Chenab College of Education for JEE examination at Kaluchak in Jammu and Kashmir, told that “Today we have come to take the B. Architecture exam, so students are less, it is good that the exam is being conducted . “

In Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, students have reached the examination center of JEE to take the exam, where they have to fulfill all the criteria before admission to the examination center.

“We have been informed that we will undergo hygiene, thermal testing and frisking before entering the computer lab,” says Shreyanshi Mishra, a Hatia candidate.

#WATCH: Candidates queue up outside TCS at Patto Plaza in Panaji, Goa – designated as an exam center for #JEEMain. They are being made to discard their masks and are being provided fresh masks after their temperature is checked, in the wake of # COVID19. pic.twitter.com/oekpUNmqlk – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

– Candidates appearing for the JEE Main examination established at Bardhaman Computer Center in UT Industrial Area of ​​Chandigarh are reaching the examination center. One candidate says, “Many students were waiting for the exam, however, this time some students are not able to take the exam.”

Long queues of students were seen outside TCS at Patto Plaza in Panaji, Goa. Examiners arriving for JEEmen were given a new mask after meeting the criteria issued during the Corona epidemic, which they were allowed to take the exam only after wearing.

– A large number of students also reached the JEE examination center named for JEEMain in Sarona, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, today.

– Candidates who came to take the JEE Main exam at SJM Infotech Private Limited in Bengaluru were allowed to take the exam after fulfilling the criteria issued for adhering to social distancing and examinations.

– In the TCS ION Digital Zone in Ahmedabad, the students who came to take the exam at the examination center for JEEMain were examined first and then their temperature was taken.

– Candidates who reached the examination center made in Nausar of Gorakhpur were given instructions to follow the social distancing and meet the criteria issued for the examination.

-Archachin Bharti Bhavan Senior Secondary School in Vivek Vihar, Delhi has examined the candidates who have appeared for the examination at the examination center of the JEEMain. One candidate, Pranjal, said, “I am taking my own sanitizer and I did a full body checkup as well.”