JEE (Main): JEE (Main) from today, students will get many facilities with strict COVID guidelines amid Corona crisis

JEE (Main) Exam: Despite all the opposition to postpone the exam due to Coronavirus, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will start from across the country from today. Students, parents and all opposition leaders had demanded to postpone the exam and get it done later. NEET will be held on September 13, while the Engineering Entrance Examination JEE (Main) will start today i.e. September 1. About 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE (Main) and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET. Earlier, examinations were postponed twice in the wake of the epidemic. In this period of ongoing Corona crisis in the country, all the state governments have announced the opening of buses and hotels for the convenience of students. JEE exams are to be held from September 1 to 6, while NEET exams are to be held on September 13. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine AstraZeneca: Good news from US, corona vaccine reached in third phase

A candidate, Pranjal says, "I am carrying my own sanitiser and I had also undergone a full body checkup"

Candidates allowed to travel in Mumbai by suburban trains

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Railways will allow students and their parents going to appear in NEET and JEE examinations to travel through special suburban services in Mumbai on the day of examination. He tweeted, “In collaboration with students going to appear for NEET and JEE exams, Railways has allowed them and their parents to travel through special suburban services in Mumbai on exam day. Normal passengers are requested not to travel. ‘

As per directions of state government, Jajpur district administration has provided travel facilities for students appearing in JEE Main to help them reach their exam centers. A student, Manas from Dharmasala block, says, "It's good for our future that exams are being held."

Free transport facility in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has decided to provide free transportation for the students appearing in the JEE (Main) and NEET 2020 examinations. He said that for this, the candidate has to register by calling 181 or contacting Madhya Pradesh e-pass portal. In this process, students will have to mention name, address, mobile number, date and place of examination (from where to where). The concerned district administration will provide this facility to the candidate.

I appeal to all the candidates appearing for NEET and JEE examinations and their parents to appear at the examination centers following the health guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Education Minister appeals for cooperation with states

The National Investigation Agency (NTA) is fully ready to conduct the JEE-Main Examination for admission in engineering colleges from Tuesday. Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure physical distance in examination centers under Kovid-19.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has appealed to the Chief Ministers of various states to help the candidates.

Education Minister Nishank said, ‘I appeal to the Chief Ministers of all the states to support our students in these unprecedented circumstances and make adequate arrangements so that the applicants do not face any inconvenience.’

What is the guideline

Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NTA) also released a list of guidelines and rules for students taking the exam. It was said that adequate measures have been implemented for the safety of all students in conducting the examination. Includes increase in the number of examination centers, alternate seat plans and fewer candidate plans per room. All students were requested to follow the guidelines and social distancing to ensure the safety and health of themselves and fellow candidates.