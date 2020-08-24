JEE Main, NEET 2020: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said – JEE, conducting NEET exams now will be a ‘sterilization’ mistake which Indira

JEE Main, NEET Exam 2020 News: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that if the Narendra Modi government conducts Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) at this time, then it is a big mistake like ‘sterilization’ made by Indira Gandhi in 1976 Will prove He said that this mistake led to the fall of the Indira government in 1977. Subrahmanyam Swamy’s statement came amid growing demand to postpone JEE and NEET examinations in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic. Also read – NEET JEE Mains 2020: Rahul Gandhi said about JEE, NEET exam, government should listen to ‘students’ mind’

Many big leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Manish Sisodia and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary have urged PM Modi to postpone the medical and engineering entrance examinations to be held in September. Also Read – UGC NET, IGNOU, DU Admit Card 2020 Date: NTA will release the admit card of these various exams soon, know all the things related to it

If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET / JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories. Also Read – NEET JEE Exam 2020: Manish Sisodia demanded cancellation of JEE, NEET exams, said- Center is playing with the lives of millions of students – Subramanian Swamy (@ Swamy39) August 24, 2020

Subrahmanyam Swamy tweeted, ‘If our Modi government conducts NEET / JEE exam, it would be a big mistake like sterilization in 1976. Indian voters may suffer silently, but their memories are long. ‘

Earlier, Subrahmanyam Swamy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to conduct exams like NEET and JEE in the wake of Kovid-19 after Diwali. In a tweet, Swamy said that he has spoken to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and has written a letter of request to the Prime Minister on the subject.

Swamy had said in a letter to Narendra Modi, “There is widespread disappointment among the youth, because this exam is an ar or cross battle for them and they have to be fully prepared for this.” He also wrote in the letter that In the midst of an epidemic, the necessary framework for conducting these examinations is not there in the country.

Let us know that the JEE (Main) exam is to be held between 1 to 6 September and JEE (Advance) on 27 September. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on 13 September. On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea seeking to postpone the JEE (main) April and NEET-inter-graduate examinations in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic.