JEE Main Result 2020 Toppers List: Results of JEE Main Exam declared, these 24 students got 100 percent marks; See here name

JEE Main Result 2020: Check names of 24 toppers with 100 percentile: : In the result declared on Friday of JEE Main Examination, 24 students have got full 100 percentile marks. It is worth noting that this examination of admission in engineering courses was postponed twice due to Kovid-19 and finally in the first week of September. Eight students from Telangana got the highest 100 percentile, while five in Delhi, four in Rajasthan, three in Andhra Pradesh, two in Haryana and one each in Gujarat and Maharashtra got 100 percentile marks. Also Read – NTA JEE Mains Exam Result 2020 declared: Results of JEE-Main Exam declared, 24 students got 100 percentile; Check here

The Main Examination of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) took place between 1 to 6 September. A total of 8.58 lakh students had registered for this examination for admission to engineering institutes funded by IITs, NITs and the Central Government, out of which around 74 percent had appeared. Also Read – NEET Revised Admit Card 2020: NTA released revised admit card for NEET exam, download from this direct link

Based on the results of JEE Main Exam one and two, the top 2.45 lakh students will be able to sit in the JEE-Advanced exam. JEE Advanced exam is to be held on September 27 and students who pass in it will get admission in IIT. Also Read – JEE Main Result 2020: NTA will declare JEE Main result today, here is the direct link to download

These students got 100 percentile marks (JEE Main Result 2020: Check names of 24 toppers with 100 percentile here)

Landa Jitendra – Andhra Pradesh

Thadavarti Vishnu Sri Sai Shankar – Andhra Pradesh

YSS Narasimha Naidu – Andhra Pradesh

Chirag Phalore – Delhi

Gurkeerat Singh – Delhi

Laksh Gupta – Delhi

Nishant Aggarwal – Delhi

Tushar Sethi – Delhi

Nisarg Chadha – Gujarat

Divyanshu Agarwal – Haryana

Harshvardhan Aggarwal – Haryana

Swayamvar Shashank Chaubey – Maharashtra

Akhil Aggarwal – Rajasthan

Akhil Jain – Rajasthan

Partha Dwivedi – Rajasthan

R. Mahender Raj- Rajasthan

Chagri Kaushal Kumar Reddy – Telangana

Deepti Yash Chandra – Telangana

Chukka Tanuja – Telangana

Moredigiri Likit Reddy – Telangana

Shashank Anirudh – Telangana

Rongla Arun Siddharth – Telangana

Shiva Krishna Sagi – Telangana

Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha – Telangana