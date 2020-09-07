JEE Main results will be released soon, two and a half million students will appear in the advanced examination, know when the exam will be done

new Delhi: Sunday was the last day of the JEE Main exam. 8.58 lakh students had filled the form for JEE Main. Out of these, more than 82 percent students have taken the JEE exam. Students who have appeared in the JEE Main examinations will not have to wait much for the results. The result of JEE Main examinations will be declared on 10 September. JEE Advanced exam will be taken after the result is declared. After the declaration of the result of JEE Main Examination, students will be able to register for JEE Advanced from September 11 to September 17. The admit card for the JEE Advanced exam will be released on September 20. On the basis of JEE Main results in JEE Advanced, 2.5 lakh students will get an opportunity to take the exam. The JEE Advanced exam will be held on 27 September. Also Read – JEE Mains Result 2020 Date: JEE Mains result will be released on this day! Know date and time

The National Testing Agency has prepared 10 lakh masks and more than 6 thousand liters sanitizer for JEE examination. Sanitizers and masks have been provided free of cost to the students at the examination centers. These are the first major national examinations conducted during Corona. Also Read – NEET Guidelines: Preparation for NEET Examination, Health Ministry released guidelines

Vijay Sharma, who appeared in Delhi JEE Main Examination, said, “It was a challenge to reach the examination center and give the test in this round of Corona. Our entire family was apprehensive about the corona infection in the early phase. However, now we have crossed the first round of this challenge. Hopefully, now we will be able to appear in the advanced exam as well. ” Also Read – Indian Railway: 8 pairs of Intercity Express will run in Bihar from tomorrow, know the route and timing