JEE Mains 2020 Admit Card: NTA will issue admit card at any time tomorrow, learn all the things related to the exam

JEE Mains 2020 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the release date of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 Admit Card in a few days. JEE Mains 2020 examinations will be held from 1 to 6 September. However, the official date of issuing the admit card has not been announced yet. Also Read – Released! NCHM JEE 2020 Admit Card: NTA released NCHM JEE 2020 admit card, learn exam date and time

According to the information bulletin released by the NTA, the dates of downloading the JEE Mains 2020 Admit Card will be displayed 15 days before the commencement of the examination. Students can expect the release date to download the admit card by August 17 by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. Also Read – JEE Mains 2020 Admit Card can be released today, here is the direct link to download

As per the official notice of the NTA, the date of downloading the admit card will be displayed on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains 15 days before the examination. NTA will organize JEE Mains 2020 in the evening shift from 1 to 6 September 2020 from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. Also Read – JEE Mains 2020 Admit Card: NTA to release JEE Main 2020 Admit Card tomorrow! How to download

How to download JEE Mains 2020 Admit Card

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the JEE Mains Admit card link on the homepage.

3. A new page will appear on the display screen.

4. Submit by entering your registration number and password key.

5. JEE Mains 2020 Admit Card will appear on the display screen.

6. Download the admit card and take a print out of it for future references.