JEE Mains Exam: Corona positive student reaches exam center for JEE exam

JEE Mains Exam: Today was the second day of the JEE Mains Examination which started from Tuesday between Corona infection. This examination will be done by September 6 at 660 examination centers across the country. On the very first day of the JEE Men's exam, after a lot of ruckus, a big lapse has been revealed at a center in Kota, Rajasthan. Here, the Corona Positive Students Examination Center reached JEE Main Examination, after which there was a stir.

At the same time, he was returned to the examination center, saying that his exam would be done later, whereas there was no mention anywhere in the NTA Advisory and Admit Card that it was not necessary for positive students to come.

After such a big lapse, the centers are now being informed that it is not necessary for the students infected with the corona to come for the examination. If a candidate is infected, you can send it to the Positive Report Center along with the admit card. Many students are coming from other cities for the exam, in such a situation, not only the infected have to face trouble, but also the danger of corona infection has arisen for others.

However, it is being said that the declaration form was filled by the NTA regarding the health while downloading the admit card. The NTA should have given the coronet-infected students a health certificate and allotted them a new date of examination, or the information that is being circulated after the commencement of the examination should have been released before the examination. Such omissions can cause major problems.