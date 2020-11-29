JEE Mains Scam: Arrested to fake another student’s exam by making a topper, played games like this

Guwahati: Assam Police arrested the wanted fake candidate Pradeep Kumar, who had written the All India Engineering Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 for Neel Nakshatra Das, scoring 99.8 percent marks and became one of the toppers. Police said that Pradeep Kumar was arrested in Delhi and would be brought to Guwahati to be produced in the court. Also Read – JEE Mains 2021 Exam: Examination to be held in February? Expected dates, syllabus and preparation tips, learn everything

On 1 November, the police arrested Bhargava Deka, the owner of a coaching center, another main accused in the JEE (Mains) examination impersonation case, in which the Assam Police has so far arrested seven people. The Assam government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Suprottiv Lal Barua, to investigate the scam.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta earlier said that the accused JEE (Mains) candidate, his doctor father and three other co-conspirators were also arrested on October 28 and investigations were started. Police has approached the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted JEE (Mains) across the country in January and September and sought information related to the examination.

Another senior police official said that on 23 October a complaint was filed with the police claiming that a candidate for JEE (Mains) used a proxy candidate for the test on his own behalf and he helped Scored 99.8 percent marks. One person and one person other than a private coaching center. The police has not yet given complete information about the scam in the interest of investigation.