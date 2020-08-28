JEE NEET Exam 2020 Update: 6,600 liter hand sanitizer with blueprint, 10 lakh gloves and mask will be needed by NTA

JEE NEET Exam 2020 Update: In the midst of the demand for cancellation of the examinations of Neet and JEE, the National Testing Agency i.e. NTA has started preparations for conducting the examinations. The NTA has prepared a blue print to avoid the examination without any problems and to protect the students from the corona virus infection. According to an estimate, 10 lakh masks and gloves will be required to conduct the exam in Corona call, while in addition 1300 infrared thermometer guns and 6600 liter hand sanitizer will be required. Also Read – NEET, JEE Exam: Over 14 lakh students downloaded admit card, Opposition moves Supreme Court to postpone exam

Apart from this, 3300 spray bottles and 3300 additional sanitation workers will also be required at the total center across the country. The total cost for the fulfillment of all these arrangements will be around 13 crores. Also Read – JEE Exam Pattern: Aud-Even Formula for JEE Examination, Only 12 Students in a Class

Let us tell you that NTA has prepared this blueprint for the examination of JEE and NEET based on a total of 660 exam centers across the country. This examination, to be held in September, will be the first national examination after the corona virus, so this test will be a big challenge for the government in this crisis. Also Read – Released! NEET UG Admit Card 2020: NTA released NEET admit card, here is the direct link to download

It is important to note that if the JEE Main exam for engineering is held between September 1 and September 6, the NEET exam for medical and dental courses is scheduled on September 13. More than eight and a half lakh students have registered for the JEE examination across the country, while about 1.14 students have registered for NEET.

Let us know that the National Testing Agency had earlier selected 540 examination centers across the country for the JEE Main Examination, but in view of Corona Crises, the agency has increased the number of examination centers to maintain social distancing. Now JEE exam will be done in 12 innings whereas earlier it had to be done in eight innings only.