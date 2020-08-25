JEE NEET Exam: Greta Thanberg supports demand for postponement of exam

London: Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has supported the postponement of the NEET and JEE exams in India in view of the situation arising out of the Corona Virus. Greta said that it was “very inappropriate”. Students should not be asked to sit for examinations during the time of epidemic. Also Read – Big relief in LockDown: Buses, buses will start running in Bihar, these are the conditions.

Let us know that a campaign is being run in the country to protest against the conduct of examinations by students and others. This demand is going on on social media. Along with the students, several leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK President MK Stalin have urged the central government that until the spread of Kovid-19 is brought under control Examination to be postponed till. Also Read – Tabligi Jamaat: Court sets charges against 36 foreigners, acquits eight

Meanwhile, one of the world’s famous personalities, Greta Thunberg, has also supported this campaign. Supporting the call to postpone these national examinations, Thanberg tweeted that this is highly inappropriate for students. He said, “It is very unfair that students of India are being asked to meet in the national examination when lakhs of people are also affected by the Kovid-19 epidemic. I am in support of postponing the “JEE, NEET Exam” in Kovid-19. ” Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal said – If the economy does not improve, people will die of starvation instead of Corona

More than 4,000 students went on a day-long hunger strike demanding the postponement of various examinations including NEET and JEE in view of rising cases of Kovid-19. The protest took place on a day when Rahul Gandhi said that the government should listen to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and arrive at “an acceptable solution” and his party demanded that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and joint Entrance examination (JEE) should be postponed.

Seventeen-year-old Thunberg is a leading voice for action on climate change, prompting millions of students worldwide to join protests over it. He has been voted ‘Person of the Year’ of Time magazine for 2019.