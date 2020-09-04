JEE-NEET Exams: Supreme Court dismisses reconsideration petition of non-BJP ruled states, examinations to continue

JEE-NEET Exams: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the review petition filed in the NEET and JEE examination case. This petition was filed by the cabinet ministers of 6 non-BJP ruled states. These ministers claimed that the apex court had failed to secure the ‘right to live’ of the students and ignored the difficulties faced in conducting examinations during the Kovid-19 epidemic. Also Read – Interim bail plea of ​​Sajjan Kumar, convicted for anti-Sikh riots, dismissed

These ministers claimed that the apex court had failed to secure the ‘right to live’ of the students and ignored the difficulties faced in conducting examinations during the Kovid-19 epidemic. The National Examinations Agency (NTA), which conducts both exams, is conducting the JEE Main exam from 1 to 6 September while the NEET examinations will be held on 13 September. Also Read – CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam: Will there be an exam or not! The Supreme Court will now decide on this day’s hearing

However, the three-member bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari dismissed the review petition in the Chamber. Also Read – Supreme Court order – Remove 48,000 slums in Delhi, political interference not allowed

The order of the apex court on August 17 had now become a political issue and the ministers of the six non-BJP ruled states had filed a petition for reconsideration. Those who filed the petition included Malay constituent of West Bengal, Rameshwar Oraon of Jharkhand, Raghu Sharma of Rajasthan, Amarjeet Bhagat of Chhattisgarh, BS Siddhu of Punjab and Uday Ravindra Sawant of Maharashtra.

