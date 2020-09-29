JEECUP 2020: UP-JEE results declared, check online like this

JEECUP 2020: Results of JEECUP-2020 were declared today regarding admission in polytechnic diploma courses by Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh. You can check your results by going to the official website jeecup.nic.in. The counseling process of those who have passed this exam is going to start from September 30. Also Read – JEE Main results will be released soon, two and a half million students will appear in the advanced examination, know when the exam will be done

Please tell that UPJEE is also known as Polytechnic Examination in Uttar Pradesh. Explain that through this examination, admission is received in institutions recognized by the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. This year, this examination was conducted in two shifts from 12 to 15 September.

Explain that a total of 3,90,892 candidates had registered in this examination this year. To see your result, you must first go to the official website jeecup.nic.in. Here you will see the result related notification. By clicking on it, you will be asked for the necessary information. After filling it and submitting it, your result will appear on the screen.

Check your result here

UPJEE Group E1 and E2 result

UPJEE Group A result

UPJEE Group B to K result