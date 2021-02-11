Jeep Removes Bruce Springsteen Ad From YouTube After Arrest News

Following the information that Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey on suspicion of drunken driving final November, Jeep has taken down his Tremendous Bowl advert from their YouTube web page. Within the spot, titled “The Center,” Springsteen referred to as for nationwide unity and hope amid the partisan strife and ache attributable to the pandemic.

“It could be inappropriate for us to touch upon the small print of a matter we’ve got solely examine and we can not substantiate,” Jeep mentioned in an announcement to Selection. “But it surely’s additionally proper that we pause our Massive Recreation business till the precise details may be established. Its message of group and unity is as related as ever. As is the message that consuming and driving can by no means be condoned.”

News of Springsteen’s arrest surfaced on Wednesday in a report on TMZ. Expenses from the Nov. 14 arrest at Gateway Nationwide Recreation Space included driving whereas intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed space, in keeping with an announcement from the Nationwide Park Service. Springsteen was described as “cooperative all through the method.”

Springsteen lives on a big farm close to the world, also called Sandy Hook.

Representatives for Springsteen had no rapid touch upon the matter. It was not instantly clear why phrase of Springsteen’s arrest solely turned public immediately.

Although it has not been confirmed, a supply instructed Springsteen’s hometown paper, the Asbury Park Press, that his blood alcohol content material was .02, which is just 1 / 4 of New Jersey’s restrict.

The New York Each day News reported that no courtroom date has been set for Springsteen’s look in what the newspaper described as New Jersey’s “enclave courtroom,” or the federal model of site visitors courtroom.

Springsteen most not too long ago launched his twentieth studio album, “Letter to You,” with the E Avenue Band on Oct. 23. The discharge of the album was accompanied by a documentary, titled “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” directed by Thom Zimny.