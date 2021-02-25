‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ Gets 2021 Release Date

The Creeper is again and on the lookout for blood.

“Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,” the fourth installment within the long-running horror franchise, has bought worldwide distribution rights to Display screen Media.

The studio plans to launch the movie in North America within the fall of 2021. Display screen Media beforehand launched “Jeepers Creepers 3.”

The most recent installment within the collection is from director Timo Vuorensola, who beforehand oversaw the “Iron Sky” movies. It’s a part of deliberate new trilogy. The movie is written by Sean Michael Argo (“Iconoclast”), and produced by Jake Seal (“Quantum of Solace”) of Orwo Studios & Black Hangar Studios and Michael Ohoven (“The Satan’s Rejects”) of Infinity Movies.

Seth Needle, Display screen Media’s SVP of world acquisitions and co-productions, is govt producing on behalf of the corporate.

Right here’s the logline: “The movie unfolds because the Horror Hound competition holds its first ever occasion in Louisiana, the place it attracts a whole bunch of geeks, freaks and die-hard horror followers from far and large. Amongst them is fanboy Chase and his girlfriend Laine, who’s pressured to return alongside for the journey. However because the occasion approaches, Laine begins to expertise unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions related to the city’s previous, and particularly, native legend/city fable The Creeper. Because the competition arrives and the blood-soaked leisure builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that one thing unearthly has been summoned…and that she is on the middle of it.”

“Jeepers Creepers: Reborn” was shot at Orwo Studios & Black Hangar Studios and on location in Jackson, La., in December and January. It’s presently in post-production. Display screen Media’s Artistic Govt Conor McAdam is serving as affiliate producer.

“As excited as we’re, we all know that followers will probably be much more thrilled (and chilled) to return to the world of the Creeper, now with a a lot scarier imaginative and prescient from director Timo Vuorensola, who’s the right match to restart this franchise,” stated Display screen Media in an announcement.

The deal was negotiated by Needle for Display screen Media with Seal on behalf of the manufacturing.

Additionally serving as govt producers are Jamie R. Thompson, Terry Hen, David Nagelberg, Danny Zamost, Michael Musante, Lee Broda, Matthew Kurtin, Carey Kurtin, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Elizabeth Primm, Suraj Gohil, Mark Mariani, Janelle Mariani, Galen Rasmussen and Shannon Chandler.

Display screen Media’s latest acquisitions embrace the comedies “Senior Second” and “Off the Rails,” in addition to the Nicolas Cage movie “Willy’s Wonderland” and Rod Lurie’s “The Outpost.”