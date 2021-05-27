Jeetu Kamal (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Jeetu Kamal (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Jeetu Kamal is a Indian actor and manufacturer. He most commonly works in Bengali motion pictures and tv serials. He has gained awards on the Zee Bangla Sonar Sansar and Tele Academy Awards for his efficiency. Jeetu additionally produced a TV display Neeli in 12 months 2016.

Biography

Jeetu Kamal was once born on 28 August in Kolkata, West Bengal. He debuted in TV serials with Niyoti as Ranbir Laheri and seemed in lots of TV serials ever since akin to Bhola Maheswar, Raage Anuraage,Milon Tithi,Rangiye Diye Jao, Ardhangini, Guriya Jekhane Guddu Sekhane and many others.

In 2021, Jeetu was once observed in lead function serial Hoyto Tomari Jonno, which is able to narrate a saga of affection and revenge. Jeetu performed a flamboyant personality, named Adi. Sampurnaa, alternatively, was once observed taking part in Jahnabi’s personality. Each Adi and Jahnabi are attorneys however they imagine in several ideologies. Whilst Adi doesn’t imagine in taking part in the sport following regulations, Jahnabi strictly abides via her ideals. The tale of 2 poles aside personalities- Adi and Jahnabi, takes a brand new path after their paths collide.

Bio

Actual Identify Jeetu Kamal Nickname Jeetu Occupation Actor Date of Delivery 28 August Age No longer Identified Delivery Position Kolkata, West Bengal Nationality Indian House The city Kolkata, West Bengal Circle of relatives Mom : Identify No longer Identified

Father : Identify No longer Identified

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : Nabanita Das (m. 2019-Provide)

Faith Hinduism Cope with Kolkata, West Bengal

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty My Satisfied House Faculty, Ghughudanga Faculty Surendranath Faculty, Kolkata

Calcutta College Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Niyoti Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 11″ Toes Weight 80 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Gymming, Taking part in Cricket, Cooking, Riding and Gazing Movies

Non-public Existence

Jeetu Kamal and Nabanita Das were given married on sixth Might, 2019 and feature a daughter Dilka.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Girlfriends Nabanita Das (Actress) Marriage Date 6 Might 2019 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Jeetu Kamal was once born and taken up in Kolkata, West Bengal.

He debuted in motion pictures with Jor Jar Muluk Tar as a Inspector in 2010 and seemed in films akin to Sweetheart, Adventures Of Jojo and many others.

In 2019 he was once observed in serial Mahisasurmardini Mahalaya as Mahadev.

He’s health freak and doesn’t leave out exercise in any respect.

You probably have extra information about Jeetu Kamal. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside a hour.

