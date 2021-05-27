Jeetu Kamal (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Jeetu Kamal (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Jeetu Kamal is a Indian actor and manufacturer. He most commonly works in Bengali motion pictures and tv serials. He has gained awards on the Zee Bangla Sonar Sansar and Tele Academy Awards for his efficiency. Jeetu additionally produced a TV display Neeli in 12 months 2016.
Biography
Jeetu Kamal was once born on 28 August in Kolkata, West Bengal. He debuted in TV serials with Niyoti as Ranbir Laheri and seemed in lots of TV serials ever since akin to Bhola Maheswar, Raage Anuraage,Milon Tithi,Rangiye Diye Jao, Ardhangini, Guriya Jekhane Guddu Sekhane and many others.
In 2021, Jeetu was once observed in lead function serial Hoyto Tomari Jonno, which is able to narrate a saga of affection and revenge. Jeetu performed a flamboyant personality, named Adi. Sampurnaa, alternatively, was once observed taking part in Jahnabi’s personality. Each Adi and Jahnabi are attorneys however they imagine in several ideologies. Whilst Adi doesn’t imagine in taking part in the sport following regulations, Jahnabi strictly abides via her ideals. The tale of 2 poles aside personalities- Adi and Jahnabi, takes a brand new path after their paths collide.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Jeetu Kamal
|Nickname
|Jeetu
|Occupation
|Actor
|Date of Delivery
|28 August
|Age
|No longer Identified
|Delivery Position
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Identify No longer Identified
Father : Identify No longer Identified
Sister : No longer To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Kolkata, West Bengal
Training Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|My Satisfied House Faculty, Ghughudanga
|Faculty
|Surendranath Faculty, Kolkata
Calcutta College
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Niyoti
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 11″ Toes
|Weight
|80 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Gymming, Taking part in Cricket, Cooking, Riding and Gazing Movies
Non-public Existence
Jeetu Kamal and Nabanita Das were given married on sixth Might, 2019 and feature a daughter Dilka.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Girlfriends
|Nabanita Das (Actress)
|Marriage Date
|6 Might 2019
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Value
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
- Jeetu Kamal was once born and taken up in Kolkata, West Bengal.
- He debuted in motion pictures with Jor Jar Muluk Tar as a Inspector in 2010 and seemed in films akin to Sweetheart, Adventures Of Jojo and many others.
- In 2019 he was once observed in serial Mahisasurmardini Mahalaya as Mahadev.
- He’s health freak and doesn’t leave out exercise in any respect.
You probably have extra information about Jeetu Kamal. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside a hour.